Portolan Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,257 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,567,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,170,000 after buying an additional 393,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,184,000 after buying an additional 44,277 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,179,000 after buying an additional 157,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $281.16 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.39 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.09.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $3,367,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,606.58. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,994,480. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.25.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

