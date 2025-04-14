Portolan Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in Navigator by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Navigator by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 10.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Navigator Price Performance

NVGS opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.87 million. Navigator had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Equities analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Navigator

(Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.