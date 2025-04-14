Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $6.54 Million in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 753,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CADL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Candel Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CADL opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Candel Therapeutics news, insider Charles Schoch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $44,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,875.54. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 31,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $275,871.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,215.84. This trade represents a 26.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,134 shares of company stock worth $521,142. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CADL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

