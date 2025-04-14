Portolan Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,848 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,623.60. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,868.64. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

PRIM opened at $57.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $90.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

