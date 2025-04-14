ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Insider Buys $629,652.98 in Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 1,032,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $629,652.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,592,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,281,318.25. The trade was a 1.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PROK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.74. 728,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,149. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. ProKidney Corp. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $216.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ProKidney by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 450,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProKidney by 102.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,933 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney during the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProKidney by 65.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ProKidney by 16.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 198,836 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

