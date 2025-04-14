Promethos Capital LLC Acquires 1,396,969 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Promethos Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,793,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396,969 shares during the period. Wipro comprises about 3.5% of Promethos Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $2.84 on Monday. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIT. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

