Promethos Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,340 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Promethos Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 68.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter worth $688,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,893 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $268,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.63%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $99,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,165. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $66,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,791 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,206.87. This represents a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,264 shares of company stock worth $2,895,324 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

