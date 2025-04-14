Promethos Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Promethos Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Promethos Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,661.60. The trade was a 29.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $11,805,563.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at $25,412,161.98. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,343 shares of company stock worth $13,488,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $116.05 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.47 and a 12 month high of $125.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

