Promethos Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Promethos Capital LLC raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2,693.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $306,440,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,083,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,867,000 after buying an additional 729,394 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,431,000 after buying an additional 654,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,683,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,123,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $362,544,000 after buying an additional 529,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.4 %

NetApp stock opened at $82.64 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $1,775,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,309.20. This trade represents a 62.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 2,800 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,668. This represents a 78.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,176 shares of company stock worth $5,445,901. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

