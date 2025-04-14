ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.58, but opened at $51.90. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 36,667,324 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,495,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. CPR Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 12.0% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 42.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

