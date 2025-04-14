ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.58, but opened at $51.90. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 36,667,324 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 4.7 %
The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
