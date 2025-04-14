ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 7,339 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 162% compared to the average daily volume of 2,800 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 18,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 1.9 %

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,925,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,509,423. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $28.31.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.