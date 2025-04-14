PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Up 6.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 125.40 ($1.65). 1,234,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,059,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.56).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($6.00) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.
