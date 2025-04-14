Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 56,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 44,485 shares.The stock last traded at $29.72 and had previously closed at $28.43.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $618.91 million, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,728,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,263,000 after buying an additional 1,578,080 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 525.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 50,302 shares during the last quarter.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

