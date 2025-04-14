Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,969,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,547% from the previous session’s volume of 362,446 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $19.18.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0539 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
