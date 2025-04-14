Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Trading Up 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 6,044,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 16,492,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Quantum Computing Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a market cap of $953.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 3.00.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other Quantum Computing news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $1,696,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,051,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,954,650.88. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,613,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $70,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum Computing by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,186,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,749 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,953,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $11,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

