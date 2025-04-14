Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Rakuten Group Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:RKUNY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 41,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,156. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.12. Rakuten Group has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Rakuten Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

