Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $19,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,730,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,409,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after buying an additional 894,562 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ADM opened at $45.74 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

