Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 11,700 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $17,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 415.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 44,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Stock Up 1.4 %

Sapiens International stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $134.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

