Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $18,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $90.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $118.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.32.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The business had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.