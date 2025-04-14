Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.60 Million Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,788,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 771.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Krcmarov bought 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,518.24. This trade represents a 2.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $84,604.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,551.94. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HL. National Bank Financial raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 115.32 and a beta of 1.77. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

