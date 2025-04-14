Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,068,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $21,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,131,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after buying an additional 7,715,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,418,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $102,467,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in First Horizon by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,733,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

