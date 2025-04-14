Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $20,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 82,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brink’s by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,125,000 after buying an additional 510,389 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $86.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.95. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.27. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $80.21 and a one year high of $115.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

