Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 860,252 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,003,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 860,252 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $20,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,548,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 220,349 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 649.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 127,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 252,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,378,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 51,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SSR Mining by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 67,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $10.65 on Monday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $323.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.20 million. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. Research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

