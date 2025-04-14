Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Disco stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 3/19/2025.

Disco Price Performance

DSCSY opened at $19.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. Disco Co. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Disco ( OTCMKTS:DSCSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 32.04%. Equities analysts expect that Disco Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Nomura Securities raised shares of Disco to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

