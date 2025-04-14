Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 3/19/2025.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TNDM opened at $17.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.52. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos bought 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,948.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,440,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $267,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,451 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,723,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,108,000 after acquiring an additional 337,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,630,000 after purchasing an additional 83,172 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,123,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 323,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,661,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,337 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

View Our Latest Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.