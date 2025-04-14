Rep. Josh Gottheimer Unloads Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Infineon Technologies stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.86. Infineon Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

View Our Latest Report on Infineon Technologies

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.