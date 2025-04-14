Reviewing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nebius Group and Clikia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebius Group $117.50 million 43.10 $221.50 million ($0.57) -37.74 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Nebius Group has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebius Group -4.76% 7.18% 4.00% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nebius Group has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Nebius Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nebius Group and Clikia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebius Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Clikia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nebius Group currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.70%. Given Nebius Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nebius Group is more favorable than Clikia.

Summary

Nebius Group beats Clikia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and changed its name to Nebius Group N.V. in August 2024. Nebius Group N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

