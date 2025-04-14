Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Snap-on by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,291,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Snap-on by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,310,898.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.33.

Snap-on Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $336.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.16. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.98 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

