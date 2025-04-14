Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 145 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,003,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,806,000 after acquiring an additional 149,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,523,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,787,000 after purchasing an additional 95,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,980,000 after buying an additional 435,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,883,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $96.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.88.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. This trade represents a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,814.03. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

