Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,428,403,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $536.98 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $553.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $574.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

