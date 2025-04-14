Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ricoh Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RICOY remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 636. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ricoh has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.