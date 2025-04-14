Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 3% – What’s Next?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 5,727,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 36,898,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $491,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,847.36. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,044. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

