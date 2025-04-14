Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Price

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FAST. William Blair raised Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FAST

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $80.64 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 300,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.