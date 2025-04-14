Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s 2nd Largest Position

AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 159.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,532 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets comprises approximately 22.8% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $21,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,427 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $201,987.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,987.03. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $25,385,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,651,987 shares of company stock valued at $132,806,233. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

