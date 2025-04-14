Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $31,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $401.91 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $451.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

