Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 6,171 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $26,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of VIS opened at $237.31 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $213.26 and a twelve month high of $280.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.38 and a 200-day moving average of $260.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.7703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

