Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,081,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Deere & Company by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 162.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $459.75 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.51.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.72%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Argus set a $510.00 price target on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.26.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

