Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $28,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $160.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.86. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $207.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

