Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,549 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $24,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after acquiring an additional 56,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $79.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

