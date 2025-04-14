Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $31,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 219,129.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,234,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,285,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224,106 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 453,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,791,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,943 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 100,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,967,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.40.

HEI stock opened at $250.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.76 and a 200-day moving average of $251.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $283.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

