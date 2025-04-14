Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.49. 4,321,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 15,135,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 149.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,408 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 30,178 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,438 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $80,317,000 after acquiring an additional 898,223 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 34.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

