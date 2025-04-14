Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $283.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $350.00 to $283.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ROK. Stephens upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.11.

ROK traded up $4.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $255,178.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,242.93. This trade represents a 34.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total value of $248,810.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,219.71. This represents a 45.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $1,075,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 462,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

