Rossby Financial LCC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Rossby Financial LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $9,939,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $9,075,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $490.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $525.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

