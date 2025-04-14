Rossby Financial LCC Invests $858,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,707,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $261.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9854 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

