Rossby Financial LCC Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Rossby Financial LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,952,000 after purchasing an additional 614,400 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 564,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 215,168 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 307,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 245,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,820,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

HYG opened at $76.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.41. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $80.37.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.