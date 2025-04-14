Rossby Financial LCC Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Rossby Financial LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,952,000 after purchasing an additional 614,400 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 564,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 215,168 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 307,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 245,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,820,000.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
HYG opened at $76.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.41. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $80.37.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
