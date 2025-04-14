Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Price

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.89. 348,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.49. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,662,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,586,308.48. This trade represents a 2.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,215,673.72. This trade represents a 0.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 127.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

