SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Short Interest Update

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 585.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance
SABSW traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,716. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18.
About SAB Biotherapeutics
