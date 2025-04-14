SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Short Interest Update

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 585.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

SABSW traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,716. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

