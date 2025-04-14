Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,183,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,425,000 after acquiring an additional 125,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 48,892 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,462.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $29.90 on Monday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

