Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $630.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 in the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $249.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.56. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. Research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

