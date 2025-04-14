Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,014 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $192.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $212.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.22.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $240.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

